In a provocative statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that Greenland is not a 'natural part of Denmark,' highlighting the enduring legacy of colonialism. At a recent news conference, Lavrov argued that many nations hold territories acquired through colonial expansion, in violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Charter.

Lavrov explained that Greenland's historical ties date back to the colonial era, noting it was a Norwegian colony starting in the 13th century before becoming part of Denmark in the 18th century. He emphasized Greenland was incorporated into Denmark under an agreement in the mid-20th century but suggested it does not inherently belong to Denmark.

Lavrov went further to list 17 territories worldwide that remain dependent on former colonial powers, defying UNSC resolutions. He cited examples like Mayotte, Falkland Islands, and French Polynesia, advocating for a UN campaign to dismantle remnants of colonial rule. Lavrov's remarks carry weight given Russia's position in the UNSC.

