Assam Gears Up for Global Investment Surge at WEF Davos

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the state is poised to welcome international investments, having conducted a series of significant meetings with influential industry leaders in fields like semiconductors and green energy.

Representing Team India at the WEF, Sarma interacted with global enterprises across various sectors, showcasing Assam's preparedness with policy clarity, enhanced infrastructure, and a skilled workforce. The productive discussions included top players from the semiconductor industry, such as Synopsys and Qualcomm, indicating a promising interest in Assam's potential.

Further engagements involved dialogues with key figures like Tata Group's N. Chandrasekaran and IBM's Gary Cohn, exploring skill development and AI initiatives. Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed investments in agribusiness with leaders from the UAE-based Lulu Group. Sarma's engagements underscore Assam's aspirations for accelerated growth and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)