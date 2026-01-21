Assam Gears Up for Global Investment Surge at WEF Davos
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Assam's readiness to attract global investments, holding high-level meetings with industry leaders at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. Engaging in discussions on semiconductors, green energy, and manufacturing, Sarma highlighted Assam's strategic developments and emphasized emerging sectors for future growth.
- Country:
- Switzerland
At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the state is poised to welcome international investments, having conducted a series of significant meetings with influential industry leaders in fields like semiconductors and green energy.
Representing Team India at the WEF, Sarma interacted with global enterprises across various sectors, showcasing Assam's preparedness with policy clarity, enhanced infrastructure, and a skilled workforce. The productive discussions included top players from the semiconductor industry, such as Synopsys and Qualcomm, indicating a promising interest in Assam's potential.
Further engagements involved dialogues with key figures like Tata Group's N. Chandrasekaran and IBM's Gary Cohn, exploring skill development and AI initiatives. Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed investments in agribusiness with leaders from the UAE-based Lulu Group. Sarma's engagements underscore Assam's aspirations for accelerated growth and international collaboration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Path to Green Energy: A Blueprint for MSMEs
KPI Green Energy Posts Robust Q3 Growth: 48% Profit Surge
Potential Tariff Hike Targets South Korean & Taiwanese Semiconductors
Ukraine's Green Energy Embezzlement Scandal Unveiled
Andhra Pradesh: The Surging Hub for Global Investments and Innovation