Left Menu

Assam Gears Up for Global Investment Surge at WEF Davos

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Assam's readiness to attract global investments, holding high-level meetings with industry leaders at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. Engaging in discussions on semiconductors, green energy, and manufacturing, Sarma highlighted Assam's strategic developments and emphasized emerging sectors for future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:24 IST
Assam Gears Up for Global Investment Surge at WEF Davos
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 in Davos, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared that the state is poised to welcome international investments, having conducted a series of significant meetings with influential industry leaders in fields like semiconductors and green energy.

Representing Team India at the WEF, Sarma interacted with global enterprises across various sectors, showcasing Assam's preparedness with policy clarity, enhanced infrastructure, and a skilled workforce. The productive discussions included top players from the semiconductor industry, such as Synopsys and Qualcomm, indicating a promising interest in Assam's potential.

Further engagements involved dialogues with key figures like Tata Group's N. Chandrasekaran and IBM's Gary Cohn, exploring skill development and AI initiatives. Additionally, the Chief Minister discussed investments in agribusiness with leaders from the UAE-based Lulu Group. Sarma's engagements underscore Assam's aspirations for accelerated growth and international collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

Supreme Challenge: The Battle Over Fed Independence

 Global
2
Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

Lemonade's Bold Bet on Tesla: Slashing Rates for Safer Self-Driving

 Global
3
Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

Trump's Greenland Reversal: New Arctic Deal in Sight

 Global
4
Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

Peruvian President's Secret Meetings Spark Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026