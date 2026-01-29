Left Menu

Tibetan Youth Congress Observes Language Day, Honors Panchen Lama

The Tibetan Youth Congress celebrated Tibetan Language Day in Dharamshala, marking the 37th death anniversary of the 10th Panchen Lama. The event included a panel discussion with scholars on preserving the Tibetan language and highlighted ongoing threats to Tibetan culture under Chinese policies.

On Wednesday, the Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC) commemorated Tibetan Language Day in Dharamshala, coinciding with the 37th anniversary of the 10th Panchen Lama's death. The Lama's notable efforts to safeguard Tibetan language, culture, and identity were the focus of the event.

To mark the occasion, TYC arranged a panel discussion that brought together scholars from the Tibetan community in Dharamshala. The aim was to emphasize the critical importance of preserving the Tibetan language amid modern challenges. Efforts extended beyond Dharamshala, as university-based programs were held in cities like Varanasi, Mangalore, and Delhi.

TYC President Tsering Chomphel explained that this commemoration aligns with a 2018 resolution passed by the organization to express gratitude towards the Panchen Lama. His life and mysterious death symbolize a fervent dedication to Tibet's cause. As TYC General Secretary Tenzin Lobsang noted, China's increasing drive towards a unified language policy threatens Tibetan linguistic and cultural identity, echoing the Panchen Lama's past concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

