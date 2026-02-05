India's Energy Strategy: Balancing Global Ties Amidst Geostrategic Shifts
The Russian Foreign Ministry affirms India's unchanged stance on energy cooperation despite evolving global dynamics. India focuses on energy security for its populace while actively diversifying sources. In the US, discussions span Indo-Pacific relations, critical minerals, and global geopolitical issues, reaffirming India's strategic international engagements.
- Country:
- Russia
Amid rising global tensions, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated that there is no indication of India altering its energy cooperation with Russia. RT News reported Zakharova's comment, pointing out that trade in resources benefits both countries and adds stability to the global energy market.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov emphasized that India has a longstanding practice of sourcing oil from multiple nations, and the current dynamics continue this pattern. Meanwhile, Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the nation's commitment to energy security, spotlighting diversification in response to fluctuating market conditions.
In the US, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions covering a range of topics, including the Indo-Pacific, West Asia, and Ukraine. These talks were part of the Critical Minerals Ministerial forum, where India renewed its support for the FORGE initiative, indicating its strategic and global outlook on mineral resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
