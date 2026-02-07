Left Menu

PM Modi Strengthens India-Malaysia Ties: A Diplomatic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Malaysia to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim. The visit focuses on deepening defense, security, and economic collaborations while engaging with the Indian diaspora and exploring new areas of cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Malaysia for a brief but crucial two-day visit, greeted warmly by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the airport. A significant crowd from the Indian diaspora waved flags and cheered as both leaders walked down the red carpet together.

The visit highlights the growing defense and security ties between India and Malaysia, a key focus for both countries. Modi, in a statement, reiterated the importance of enhancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that has marked bilateral relations since it was upgraded in August 2024.

Further meetings with the Indian community, one of the largest diasporas globally, and business leaders are on the agenda to foster socio-economic links and discuss future collaborations in sectors like defense, aviation, and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

