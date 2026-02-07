Enduring Legacy: Baloch National Movement's Indomitable Spirit

Dil Murad Baloch, Secretary General of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), emphasized that the deaths of influential figures such as Manan Baloch and others have left an irreplaceable void in the Baloch national movement. These leaders' sacrifices, he noted, form a luminous chapter of Baloch history.

Speaking at a BNM event in the Netherlands, Dil Murad reflected on how the fallen leaders' ideological and political legacies continue to shape the movement today. Notably, he described Babu Nauroz Baloch as a rare intellectual force whose vision provided depth to the Baloch cause. Such influential figures are seen as monumental losses to both the movement and the Baloch nation.

Highlighting the ongoing activism within the Baloch national movement, he cited Manan Baloch's role in fostering intellectual courage and political awakening among activists. According to Dil Murad, Manan's leadership has been pivotal in establishing the BNM as a significant political entity on the global stage. He called on activists to honor their legacy by integrating the martyrs' ideals and struggles into their lives, urging them to move forward with disciplined resolve.

