Netherlands Battles Heartbreak Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup Thriller

After a nail-biting clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, Netherlands' Paul Van Meekeren lamented his team's three-wicket loss yet praised their spirited performance. The Dutch side, despite falling short, showcased commendable resilience against the 2009 champions, missing a chance to send Pakistan packing in their opener.

Van Meekeren, during the post-match press conference, expressed disappointment but rallied behind his teammates, urging them to bounce back in their upcoming group stage game against Namibia. He emphasized the team's unity and fighting spirit, stating they don't need to turn things around but just perform at their best.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede initially set the stage for a sizable total. However, Pakistan's spinners, led by Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub, dismantled the Dutch innings, limiting them to 147 all out. Pakistan's response faced turbulence, but Faheem Ashraf's late surge sealed the victory, starting Pakistan's campaign with a crucial win.

(With inputs from agencies.)