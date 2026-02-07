Cultural Ties Shine as PM Modi Visits Malaysia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia highlights India's enduring cultural connections with the Southeast Asian nation. His engagements included attending traditional performances and meeting with the Indian diaspora, emphasizing the deep-rooted civilizational links between India and Malaysia. The visit aims to bolster strategic partnerships and explore defense collaborations.
- Malaysia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Malaysia began with a vibrant display of culture and shared heritage as the Indian community and friends of India welcomed him warmly in Kuala Lumpur.
His engagements on the first day included witnessing traditional performances, meeting the Indian diaspora, and attending cultural events, underscoring the longstanding cultural bonds between the two nations.
The visit, marking Modi's third to Malaysia, aims to enhance bilateral relations, explore defense collaborations, and strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024.
