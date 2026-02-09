Left Menu

Trump's Bold Market Prediction and Tariff Challenges: A Mixed Picture

US President Donald Trump attributes stock market success to tariffs and foresees Dow reaching 100,000 by his term's end. Despite ongoing legal challenges, he persists with his tariff policies. While his administration awaits a Supreme Court ruling, Trump remains resolute in generating revenue through alternative means if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:42 IST
Trump's Bold Market Prediction and Tariff Challenges: A Mixed Picture
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking declaration, US President Donald Trump attributed the flourishing US stock market and bolstered national security to his administration's tariff policies, predicting an unprecedented milestone of 100,000 on the Dow by the culmination of his term. Trump's statement came via Truth Social, where he extolled, 'Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS.'

This proclamation aligns with recent positive movements in key stock indices, including Dow Jones Futures, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, as reported by CNN Business. Meanwhile, November 2025's National Security Strategy Document underscored economic security as a pillar of national security, highlighting efforts towards balanced trade, securing supply chains, and reindustrialization.

Trump's remarks also coincide with ongoing legal battles over his tariff regime, as he faces scrutiny at the US Supreme Court. While lower courts have expressed opposition, Trump remains undeterred, advocating for his approach despite legal setbacks. He anticipates different methods to enforce tariffs, asserting, 'One way or the other, we're going to do it.'

TRENDING

1
Unidentified Driver's Luxury Car Mayhem on VIP Road

Unidentified Driver's Luxury Car Mayhem on VIP Road

 India
2
PM Modi's absence from LS was not due to any threat from us, it was an act of fear: Cong's women MPs to Birla.

PM Modi's absence from LS was not due to any threat from us, it was an act o...

 India
3
Bartronics Taps Expert Leadership for Agri-Tech Growth

Bartronics Taps Expert Leadership for Agri-Tech Growth

 India
4
Political Showdown: Tejasvi Surya's Detention Sparks Metro Fare Debate

Political Showdown: Tejasvi Surya's Detention Sparks Metro Fare Debate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026