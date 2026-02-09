Trump's Bold Market Prediction and Tariff Challenges: A Mixed Picture

In a striking declaration, US President Donald Trump attributed the flourishing US stock market and bolstered national security to his administration's tariff policies, predicting an unprecedented milestone of 100,000 on the Dow by the culmination of his term. Trump's statement came via Truth Social, where he extolled, 'Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS.'

This proclamation aligns with recent positive movements in key stock indices, including Dow Jones Futures, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, as reported by CNN Business. Meanwhile, November 2025's National Security Strategy Document underscored economic security as a pillar of national security, highlighting efforts towards balanced trade, securing supply chains, and reindustrialization.

Trump's remarks also coincide with ongoing legal battles over his tariff regime, as he faces scrutiny at the US Supreme Court. While lower courts have expressed opposition, Trump remains undeterred, advocating for his approach despite legal setbacks. He anticipates different methods to enforce tariffs, asserting, 'One way or the other, we're going to do it.'