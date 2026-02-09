Trump's Bold Market Prediction and Tariff Challenges: A Mixed Picture
US President Donald Trump attributes stock market success to tariffs and foresees Dow reaching 100,000 by his term's end. Despite ongoing legal challenges, he persists with his tariff policies. While his administration awaits a Supreme Court ruling, Trump remains resolute in generating revenue through alternative means if necessary.
- Country:
- United States
In a striking declaration, US President Donald Trump attributed the flourishing US stock market and bolstered national security to his administration's tariff policies, predicting an unprecedented milestone of 100,000 on the Dow by the culmination of his term. Trump's statement came via Truth Social, where he extolled, 'Record Stock Market, and National Security, driven by our Great TARIFFS.'
This proclamation aligns with recent positive movements in key stock indices, including Dow Jones Futures, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, as reported by CNN Business. Meanwhile, November 2025's National Security Strategy Document underscored economic security as a pillar of national security, highlighting efforts towards balanced trade, securing supply chains, and reindustrialization.
Trump's remarks also coincide with ongoing legal battles over his tariff regime, as he faces scrutiny at the US Supreme Court. While lower courts have expressed opposition, Trump remains undeterred, advocating for his approach despite legal setbacks. He anticipates different methods to enforce tariffs, asserting, 'One way or the other, we're going to do it.'
