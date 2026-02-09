Delays Plague Federal Housing Projects, Discontent on the Rise

The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority's (FGEHA) housing projects, Green Enclave and Sky Gardens in Bhara Kahu, have encountered significant delays, as highlighted in a recent report by Dawn. Both projects have missed completion deadlines, causing increasing discontent among members and allottees.

According to FGEHA records, a joint venture agreement for the Sky Gardens project was formalized with M/s Commoners Sky Gardens on October 11, 2019. This land-sharing agreement covers up to 11,000 kanals in Mauza Kathar and Mengal, located in the tehsil and district of Murree, near Bhara Kahu. Current physical progress stands at 40% for Phase I and 42% for Phase II. While priority work in Sector A has been completed and 80 plots were handed over on July 3, 2025, completion for Blocks G and D is forecasted for March 2026.

The Green Enclave-I project, initiated in 2009, has also faced enduring setbacks due to legal disputes and contractor disagreements. Although construction resumed at a later stage, the development remains incomplete. FGEHA, operating under the Ministry of Housing, struggles to finish various projects, including the Lifestyle Afro Apartments and Skyline Apartments in Chaklala. Recently, infrastructure contracts worth Rs19 billion were awarded for sectors F-14 and F-15, with contractors being mobilized to resume work.

