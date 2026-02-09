India-Seychelles Forge Deeper Ties with New MoUs and Economic Initiatives

In a significant development, Indian Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie reaffirmed their nations' commitment to peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region. The two leaders met during President Herminie's state visit to India, which marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During their discussions, both leaders explored ways to bolster cooperation in various sectors such as maritime security, renewable energy, healthcare, and digitalization. The meeting was further highlighted by the signing of seven Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other key agreements, paving the way for a strengthened partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also played a crucial role in these developments, announcing a Special Economic Package worth USD 175 million for Seychelles, which includes a substantial rupee-denominated Line of Credit and grant assistance. The agreements and economic boost underscore the historical and democratic partnership shared by the two maritime neighbors.

