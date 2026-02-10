Rising Tensions: Enforced Disappearances and Unidentified Bodies in Balochistan

Concerns over human rights in Balochistan intensify following several disturbing incidents involving unidentified bodies and new allegations of enforced disappearances. These developments have reignited public criticism of how the provincial security is managed.

In Buleda, Kech, authorities discovered the unidentified body of an individual in the Jantri Kor stream, with residents observing that the person appeared to have been shot. The authorities have not yet identified the victim or disclosed motives behind the suspected murder, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Meanwhile, in the Rara Sham area of Musa Khel, Loralai division, the remains of three individuals were found, with two victims later identified as Fareed son of Anwar Jan and Mujeeb ur Rehman son of Khair Muhammad, while the third remains unknown. These bodies showed signs of severe damage, suggesting potential torture before death.

Amid these unsettling events, witnesses in Hub claim that Frontier Corps and Counter Terrorism Department personnel publicly detained Sohrab Baloch from the Baloch Colony neighborhood. His family alleges he has previously disappeared under similar circumstances and demands legal accountability if any charges exist against him.

