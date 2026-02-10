Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence

Israeli Arabs and Jews jointly staged nationwide protests demanding urgent government intervention to curb escalating violence within Arab communities. Organized by victims' families and Standing Together, the demonstrations highlighted the ongoing security crisis and called for the government's active response to growing frustrations over community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:05 IST
Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel — Israelis from Arab and Jewish communities initiated nationwide protests on Tuesday, demanding decisive government action to address escalating violence within Arab neighborhoods. The demonstrations, orchestrated by victims' families and the Jewish-Arab coalition Standing Together, caused disruptions from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to Haifa, spotlighting the intensifying discontent over persistent safety concerns.

Protests commenced in Jaffa's Clock Square, with subsequent rallies planned in key locations including Jerusalem, Beer-Sheva, Lod, Tamra, and Jisr a-Zarqa. The day-long events are set to culminate in an evening rally in Haifa. Organizers termed this a "National Day of Disruption," staging brief workplace walkouts.

Jamal Zahalka, ex-lawmaker and chair of The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, emphasized that the disruptions mirror the daily reality for Arab citizens, highlighting security inadequacies. Zahalka urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to dismiss National Security Minister Ben-Gvir over inaction. In Tel Aviv, protesters temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway, while in Haifa, individuals were detained for dyeing a fountain red. Jerusalem police dealt with roadblocks at the main city entrance, resulting in multiple arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy Semis

Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy ...

 India
2
Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

Controversial Indo-US Trade Pact Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Rashid Khan's Insider Edge: Decoding South Africa’s Tactics

Rashid Khan's Insider Edge: Decoding South Africa’s Tactics

 India
4
West Bengal Coal Traders Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

West Bengal Coal Traders Arrested in Money Laundering Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026