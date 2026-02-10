Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence

Tel Aviv, Israel — Israelis from Arab and Jewish communities initiated nationwide protests on Tuesday, demanding decisive government action to address escalating violence within Arab neighborhoods. The demonstrations, orchestrated by victims' families and the Jewish-Arab coalition Standing Together, caused disruptions from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem to Haifa, spotlighting the intensifying discontent over persistent safety concerns.

Protests commenced in Jaffa's Clock Square, with subsequent rallies planned in key locations including Jerusalem, Beer-Sheva, Lod, Tamra, and Jisr a-Zarqa. The day-long events are set to culminate in an evening rally in Haifa. Organizers termed this a "National Day of Disruption," staging brief workplace walkouts.

Jamal Zahalka, ex-lawmaker and chair of The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee, emphasized that the disruptions mirror the daily reality for Arab citizens, highlighting security inadequacies. Zahalka urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to dismiss National Security Minister Ben-Gvir over inaction. In Tel Aviv, protesters temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway, while in Haifa, individuals were detained for dyeing a fountain red. Jerusalem police dealt with roadblocks at the main city entrance, resulting in multiple arrests.

