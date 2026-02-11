Tragic Drone Assault: Devastation in Kharkiv

In a poignant reminder of the unrelenting conflict in Ukraine, a Russian drone attack claimed the lives of four individuals, including three children, in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the tragic incident, which occurred when a residential building was targeted on Tuesday.

The assault left a family shattered: three children and their father were killed, while the children's pregnant mother was hospitalized with burn injuries. President Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the grieving family and reiterated the severity of the ongoing attacks.

President Zelenskyy reported further drone assaults, including one targeting a hospital in Zaporizhzhia, and detailed casualties in multiple regions such as Sumy, Dnipro, and Poltava. As the war nears its fourth year, Zelenskyy emphasized that persistent violence undermines diplomatic efforts for peace, urging international allies to recognize the dire circumstances on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)