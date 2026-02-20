Revolutionary Photocatalysts Unveil New Era in Water Purification

In a groundbreaking development, researchers at the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT) have engineered a new class of photocatalysts capable of using visible sunlight to purify water. This innovation, reported by the institute's website, marks a significant breakthrough in sustainable water treatment technology.

Traditional photocatalysts primarily rely on ultraviolet light, which encompasses a mere 5% of the solar spectrum, for removing harmful pollutants like dyes and pesticides from water. However, MIPT's innovative method leverages the broader visible light spectrum, which constitutes nearly half of solar radiation, thus paving the way for scalable and eco-friendly water treatment solutions.

The researchers explored niobium pentoxide and lithium niobate, discovering that laser processing presented unique changes. Nb₂O₅ became amorphous, while LiNbO₃ retained its crystalline state but with enhanced point defects. This distinction boosts light absorption and charge carrier longevity, allowing the efficient breakdown of contaminants. Experiments showed LiNbO₃ was significantly superior, achieving 90% purification in 150 minutes.

