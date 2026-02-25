Left Menu

Nepal Gears Up for High-Stakes Elections Amid Security Concerns

Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has assured voters of robust security measures for Nepal's upcoming elections. The government is taking extensive steps to address potential threats, including political tensions and recent uprisings. About 338,000 security personnel are being deployed nationwide to ensure a fair and peaceful voting process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:42 IST
Nepal Gears Up for High-Stakes Elections Amid Security Concerns
Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has urged voters to exercise their rights confidently in the upcoming elections, promising that the government is ensuring the smooth conduct of the voting next week. Karki, after consulting with security agencies, assured the public via Facebook about the stringent security measures in place.

"We have conducted thorough discussions on election preparations and security with all agency chiefs," Karki stated. "There should be no doubt about our security arrangements; all systems are operational with strict monitoring and effective coordination to handle potential challenges," she added.

In anticipation of the elections, the government has been enhancing security daily, particularly following unrest in the southern plains. Despite various security challenges identified, including political clashes and communal tensions, Karki remains committed to a clean, fair, and peaceful election.

Security briefings highlighted the challenges faced, such as conflicts between party supporters and societal unrest. Present at these meetings were senior officials, including the Home Minister and Chiefs of the Army and Police. The polls, observed with caution due to prior unrest, see increased security classifications at polling stations.

The deployment of security forces, including 79,727 Nepal Army personnel, aligns with the Integrated Election Security Plan, supplementing police efforts to secure sensitive areas like airports and prisons. A total of 338,000 security personnel are set to oversee the election, with thousands of stations deemed sensitive or highly sensitive areas.

The current election features more highly sensitive polling stations compared to 2022, necessitating increased security attention. In response, authorities have systematically categorized polling stations based on risk level, ensuring a comprehensive security approach for the voting process set for March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

DailyObjects Aims for Record Revenue and Retail Expansion

 India
2

Bright Digi Gold: Revolutionizing Precious Metal Savings in the Digital Era

 India
3
Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

Yaap Digital Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Expansion and Innovation

 India
4
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026