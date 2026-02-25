Nepal Gears Up for High-Stakes Elections Amid Security Concerns

Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has urged voters to exercise their rights confidently in the upcoming elections, promising that the government is ensuring the smooth conduct of the voting next week. Karki, after consulting with security agencies, assured the public via Facebook about the stringent security measures in place.

"We have conducted thorough discussions on election preparations and security with all agency chiefs," Karki stated. "There should be no doubt about our security arrangements; all systems are operational with strict monitoring and effective coordination to handle potential challenges," she added.

In anticipation of the elections, the government has been enhancing security daily, particularly following unrest in the southern plains. Despite various security challenges identified, including political clashes and communal tensions, Karki remains committed to a clean, fair, and peaceful election.

Security briefings highlighted the challenges faced, such as conflicts between party supporters and societal unrest. Present at these meetings were senior officials, including the Home Minister and Chiefs of the Army and Police. The polls, observed with caution due to prior unrest, see increased security classifications at polling stations.

The deployment of security forces, including 79,727 Nepal Army personnel, aligns with the Integrated Election Security Plan, supplementing police efforts to secure sensitive areas like airports and prisons. A total of 338,000 security personnel are set to oversee the election, with thousands of stations deemed sensitive or highly sensitive areas.

The current election features more highly sensitive polling stations compared to 2022, necessitating increased security attention. In response, authorities have systematically categorized polling stations based on risk level, ensuring a comprehensive security approach for the voting process set for March 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)