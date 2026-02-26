India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

In a forceful response at the United Nations Human Rights Council's 61st session, India countered Pakistan's assertions about Jammu and Kashmir. Held from February 23 to March 31, the meeting witnessed India accusing Pakistan of perpetuating false propaganda, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir's development despite Pakistan's economic challenges.

Representing India during the high-level segment, Anupama Singh dismissed claims made by Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), describing their stance as an 'echo chamber for one member state.' Singh reiterated India's longstanding stance that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, noting its accession in 1947 was both legal and final.

Singh drew attention to development milestones, such as the inauguration of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge, contrasting it with Pakistan's request for an IMF bailout. She emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir's progress in governance and economy starkly contrasts with Pakistan's internal struggles, and urged Pakistan to focus on its domestic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)