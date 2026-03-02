Escalating Tensions: Iran's Leadership Crisis and Middle East Strife

Bangladesh has voiced deep sorrow and condemnation over the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, labeling it a violation of international law. The statement from Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry extended condolences to Iran's citizens while urging for diplomatic dialogue and respect for international law to resolve conflicts.

With Ayatollah Alireza Arafi's public emergence as a member of Iran's interim leadership, he delivered a strong critique of Western military actions, reflecting Tehran's hardening stance amid escalating political tensions. Arafi condemned recent military strikes, accusing the U.S. and its allies of miscalculated aggression.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched the 'True Promise 4 Operation,' marking a heightened phase in the conflict with strikes launched on key Israeli cities. The attack deployed 'Khaybar missiles,' intensifying the military standoff. Subsequently, the Israeli Defense Forces responded, targeting significant Iranian intelligence personnel, further fueling the Middle East's volatility.