Tensions Surge as Fuel Tanker Hit in Strait of Hormuz

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, the Revolutionary Guards of Iran have reported that the Athen Nova, a Honduran-flagged asphalt tanker, was targeted by two drones in the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway is essential for global oil exports from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and the UAE.

The Guards' statement suggested that the tanker was acting in coordination with American interests, although it fell short of explicitly accusing Iran of launching the drone attack. This development has heightened concerns over security in the region.

Efforts by Reuters to contact the registered owner of the Athen Nova have so far yielded no results, adding an air of mystery to the incident. The situation underscores the fragile geopolitical dynamics at play in one of the world's most crucial maritime routes.