Left Menu

Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf

Russian President Vladimir Putin reached out to Arab Gulf leaders, offering Moscow's mediation to restore Middle Eastern stability amid U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. Despite condemning attacks, Putin seeks to maintain Moscow’s influence while balancing Russia's interests in global diplomacy and peace in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:27 IST
Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in diplomatic discussions with leaders of four Arab Gulf states, aiming to leverage Moscow's ties with Iran to restore stability in the Middle East. Putin condemned recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, a move perceived by the Kremlin as unprovoked aggression.

The Kremlin maintains close communication with Iranian leadership, viewing its partnership as crucial to preserving Russia's influence in the region, which waned after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Despite potential benefits from higher oil prices, Russia is concerned about increased tensions disrupting its vision of a balanced world order.

Putin offered to mediate between the UAE and Iran, emphasizing a ceasefire and diplomacy with Gulf leaders, fearing conflict expansion involving other countries. As the situation unfolds, Russia remains keen to avoid alienating the U.S., particularly concerning ongoing peace talks on Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

Operation Roaring Lion: A Battle for Global Security

 Israel
2
Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

Erdogan Condemns US-Israel Attacks on Iran: A Call for Diplomacy

 Global
3
Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

Lebanon's Bold Stand: Banning Hezbollah's Military Operations

 Global
4
PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

PayPay's IPO Plans Thwarted Amid Global Unrest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026