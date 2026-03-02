Putin's Diplomatic Overture: A Bid for Stability in the Gulf

Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in diplomatic discussions with leaders of four Arab Gulf states, aiming to leverage Moscow's ties with Iran to restore stability in the Middle East. Putin condemned recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, a move perceived by the Kremlin as unprovoked aggression.

The Kremlin maintains close communication with Iranian leadership, viewing its partnership as crucial to preserving Russia's influence in the region, which waned after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Despite potential benefits from higher oil prices, Russia is concerned about increased tensions disrupting its vision of a balanced world order.

Putin offered to mediate between the UAE and Iran, emphasizing a ceasefire and diplomacy with Gulf leaders, fearing conflict expansion involving other countries. As the situation unfolds, Russia remains keen to avoid alienating the U.S., particularly concerning ongoing peace talks on Ukraine.