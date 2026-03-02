Macron's Bold Nuclear Strategy: A New Era for Europe's Defense

In a bold shift in defense policy, French President Emmanuel Macron declared an increase in France's nuclear arsenal and the provisional deployment of nuclear-capable aircraft to allied nations. Speaking at a military base hosting France's ballistic missile submarines, Macron underscored the necessity of a formidable deterrent for Europe's autonomy.

The announcement aims at fortifying Europe's security framework by potentially deploying elements of France's strategic air forces across allied territories. Macron reinforced that France would retain exclusive authority over its nuclear arms deployment, with no shared decision-making.

This decision marks France's first nuclear arsenal expansion since 1992. The move, welcomed by European partners amid growing doubts over U.S. commitments, also sparked concerns. Advocacy groups argue that it contradicts disarmament treaties and could escalate tensions with Russia.