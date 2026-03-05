Left Menu

Finnish President Warns of Global Disorder at Raisina Dialogue

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:34 IST
Finnish President Alexander Stubb (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the 11th Raisina Dialogue 2026 in the national capital, Finnish President Alexander Stubb delivered a stark warning regarding the fragility of the global order. He cautioned that the erosion of international institutions and norms could create power vacuums, filled by 'raw power, rogue behaviour, and predatory hegemons'.

During his keynote address, Stubb criticized the tendency to over-rationalise the past and over-dramatise the present, which he argues leads to underestimating future challenges amid rising global insecurity. 'We often draw simplistic parallels with past stability, blinding us to today's crises,' he stated.

The President specifically pointed to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Sudan, and Ukraine, warning that these regional issues could escalate into global crises if left unchecked. He urged for diplomatic efforts, cooperation, and adherence to legal norms to prevent such outcomes.

Additionally, Stubb commended India for its significant global role, highlighting his empowering meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The conversation underscored the shared interests and values between Finland and India, representing nearly 1.5 billion people, aimed at shaping an equitable global future.

Prime Minister Modi and Stubb jointly inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue, emphasizing its importance as a platform for discussing global geopolitics and geo-economics. Over three days, delegates from 110 countries will discuss key international issues, fostering dialogue among global leaders, diplomats, and experts.

