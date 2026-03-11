Activist Amjad Mirza Criticizes Pakistan's Actions Amid Afghanistan Tensions
Amjad Ayub Mirza, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, condemned Pakistan's military actions against Afghanistan, suggesting they breach international law. He advocated for accountability and reparations, claiming Afghanistan has the right to defend itself against alleged aggression while urging Pakistan to withdraw from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Amjad Ayub Mirza, a vocal political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has publicly denounced Pakistan's military tactics, labeling them as an "aggressive war" that contravenes international law.
In a video statement, Mirza argued that Pakistan's actions lack justification under the United Nations' principles, representing a direct act of aggression rather than self-defense. He emphasized that accountability, not negotiation, should be the response to these violations. Mirza also demanded Pakistan's military leadership take responsibility for its role in the conflict escalation.
Mirza further proposed that Pakistan relinquish Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan, suggesting this could resolve historical disputes. He urged for compensation for Afghan families affected by the conflict, including payouts and support for rebuilding affected infrastructure. Mirza criticized Pakistan's political and religious figures, questioning Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's visit to Kabul amid economic strains within Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-profile Charges: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Named in Attack on Radio Pakistan
Quadcopter Attack Injures Five Children in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Supreme Court Mandates No-Fault Compensation Policy for COVID Vaccine Adverse Events
Supreme Court Mandates No-Fault Vaccine Compensation Policy
SC directs Centre to frame ''no fault compensation policy'' for serious adverse events following Covid vaccination.