Amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Amjad Ayub Mirza, a vocal political activist from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has publicly denounced Pakistan's military tactics, labeling them as an "aggressive war" that contravenes international law.

In a video statement, Mirza argued that Pakistan's actions lack justification under the United Nations' principles, representing a direct act of aggression rather than self-defense. He emphasized that accountability, not negotiation, should be the response to these violations. Mirza also demanded Pakistan's military leadership take responsibility for its role in the conflict escalation.

Mirza further proposed that Pakistan relinquish Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Afghanistan, suggesting this could resolve historical disputes. He urged for compensation for Afghan families affected by the conflict, including payouts and support for rebuilding affected infrastructure. Mirza criticized Pakistan's political and religious figures, questioning Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's visit to Kabul amid economic strains within Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)