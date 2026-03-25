Argentina Eyes Energy Partnership with India Amid Global Disruptions
Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano A. Caucino, supports India's strategy to diversify its energy imports amid West Asia conflicts. He suggests Argentina as a key partner due to its potential to supply energy resources, aligning with India's efforts under Prime Minister Modi to secure diverse energy sources.
- Country:
- India
In the wake of global turmoil impacting energy supplies, Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano A. Caucino, has described India's approach to broadening its energy import strategies as 'very wise.' As global disruption continues due to conflicts in West Asia, India's initiative presents a proactive approach, potentially positioning Argentina as a viable energy partner.
Caucino, in a conversation with ANI, elaborated on India's ongoing efforts to establish a diverse network of energy suppliers. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing policy of sourcing energy from over 40 nations, he underscored the aptitude in this expansive strategy, which seeks to insulate India's energy sector from regional instabilities.
Argentina, with vast land and a small population, offers a unique advantage. Its capacity to export is considerable, particularly in food, minerals, and potentially energy. As India and Argentina expand their cooperation beyond traditional sectors, Caucino foresees an increasingly significant role for Argentina in supporting India's energy security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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