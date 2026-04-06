Escalation in Balochistan: Armed Groups Claim Responsibility for Attacks

In an escalation of violence in Balochistan, "pro-independence" armed groups have stepped forward to claim responsibility for recent attacks across the Naseerabad and Kachhi districts. The Balochistan Post (TBP) reported statements from these groups, signaling a continuation of tensions in the region.

The Baloch Republican Guards (BRG), through spokesperson Dostain Baloch, announced their involvement in targeting machinery linked to Pakistani security forces in Naseerabad's Dera Murad Jamali. The attack, carried out with explosives, was directed at equipment allegedly used in military-tied commercial agricultural projects.

In a parallel incident, the United Baloch Army's (UBA) spokesperson, Mazar Baloch, claimed responsibility for an armed engagement in the Sanni area of Kachhi, resulting in two fatalities. The UBA has accused the deceased individuals of having connections to intelligence-backed armed groups, underpinning a history of informing on Baloch fighters and aiding in civilian detentions.

Amid these developments, human rights organizations have persistently voiced alarm over the issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a matter compounded by the apparent absence of state accountability, adding to the trust deficit experienced by local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)