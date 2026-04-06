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India's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Myanmar

Union Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh visits Myanmar to attend the new President's inauguration. The visit aims to boost trade, economic cooperation, and strengthen bilateral ties, reflecting India's commitment to democratic institutions in Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:01 IST
India's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties with Myanmar
Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to Myanmar from April 8 to April 11. The visit underscores India's robust commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations through trade and economic cooperation.

During his stay, Singh will represent India at the inauguration of Myanmar's new President on April 10 in Nay Pyi Taw. His agenda includes high-level discussions with key Myanmar officials aimed at expanding collaboration on trade and development initiatives.

In addition to governmental meetings, Singh plans to connect with the Indian diaspora and Friends of India in Yangon, highlighting efforts to strengthen ties at the community level. The Ministry of External Affairs views this visit as a testament to its support for democratic processes in Myanmar and bolstering people-to-people engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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