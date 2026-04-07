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Trump's Final Iran Ultimatum: Deal or Dive to Stone Age

As President Trump's deadline for Iran inches closer, tensions mount with the possibility of a deal in sight. Trump warns Iran of severe consequences, suggesting an impending return to the 'Stone Age' without a timely agreement. The situation underscores a pivotal moment in US-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:37 IST
Trump's Final Iran Ultimatum: Deal or Dive to Stone Age
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is on the brink of a crucial diplomatic moment as President Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding a new deal approaches. Axios reported that Trump may delay action if a potential agreement seems imminent, though it's ultimately his decision alone, as per a senior administration official.

Earlier, Trump threatened Iran with dire consequences, highlighting that failure to reach a deal by Tuesday evening could result in severe infrastructural losses, including power plants and bridges. During a White House briefing, he emphasized the urgency of this 'critical period' for Iran to finalize an accord.

Trump expressed the gravity of the situation, mentioning that he had extended Iran's requested negotiation period by a few days. He declared that Iran, which once appeared more formidable, has been 'decapitated' by US efforts. Reflecting on past administrations, Trump criticized their delayed actions and underscored the necessity of current measures.

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