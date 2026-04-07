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President Murmu's Anticipated Visit Sparks Development Talks in Rourkela

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to visit Rourkela, Odisha, as announced by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. Discussions with CM Mohan Charan Majhi focused on the visit, land acquisition for Rourkela Steel Plant, and Rourkela Airport expansion. Recent cabinet decisions on educational reservations were also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:35 IST
President Murmu's Anticipated Visit Sparks Development Talks in Rourkela
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President Droupadi Murmu is anticipated to embark on a day-long visit to Odisha's Rourkela, according to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram. The minister, representing Sundergarh in the Lok Sabha, revealed this during an interaction with reporters after conferring with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan.

The dialogue touched on multiple issues, including Murmu's proposed April 21 visit, which remains tentative. Moreover, Oram and Majhi evaluated the progress of land acquisition for the Rourkela Steel Plant's expansion and the handover to the Airports Authority of India for Rourkela Airport's growth, noting satisfactory developments.

Further, Oram commended Majhi for Odisha's decision to increase reservation benefits in professional education for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and SEBC students. This policy adjustment raises quotas for ST and SC students and introduces a SEBC category, significantly benefiting marginalized students.

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