US Vice President JD Vance Criticizes EU's Actions in Hungary Election

US Vice President JD Vance has condemned what he described as "disgraceful" interference by the European Union in Hungary's election, expressing solidarity with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban has been heralded by Vance as a key ally to Donald Trump in defending Western civilization.

During a joint press conference in Budapest, Vance emphasized the challenges Hungary faces, citing actions by EU bureaucrats as detrimental to Hungary's economy and energy independence. He affirmed the US's interest in addressing these foreign interventions.

Addressing the international context, Vance spoke on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and suggested a peace process informed by Orban's insights. Turning to the Iran conflict, he outlined two potential outcomes for peace and stability, contingent on Iran's future actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)