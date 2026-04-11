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High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Peace Talks at Serena Hotel

US VP JD Vance meets Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif as Islamabad hosts pivotal US-Iran peace talks. Delegations from both nations have arrived, with discussions set to shape regional diplomacy. The talks, under intense security, aim to stabilize a fragile ceasefire amidst global anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:00 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US-Iran Peace Talks at Serena Hotel
US Vice President JD Vance meets Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad during high-stakes diplomatic talks. (Photo/PTV/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Pakistan

In an effort to stabilize a fragile ceasefire in the region, US Vice President JD Vance is in Islamabad for a crucial meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The high-level discussions are a key part of ongoing diplomatic engagements, with the city's Serena Hotel serving as the venue for US-Iran peace talks.

Prime Minister Sharif calls these negotiations 'make or break,' as top officials from both countries converge on Islamabad to deliberate. The American team includes Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, while the Pakistani contingent consists of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The diplomatic efforts have garnered global attention, particularly with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf leading the Iranian delegation, which arrived under extensive security. Al Jazeera highlights the critical nature of these discussions, safeguarded by advanced military assets as the parties work against a tight 15-day deadline.

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