Trump's Clash with NATO: A Trans-Atlantic Turmoil

In a pointed critique, US President Donald Trump has voiced his dissatisfaction with NATO, highlighting the alliance's lack of involvement in supporting the US during its tensions with Iran. Trump underscored the financial burden on the US, which he claims spends extensively to protect Europe from Russia.

President Trump's grievances with NATO are not new. He has persistently urged European nations to increase their defense expenditures and labeled NATO as a 'paper tiger.' His dissatisfaction dates back to the beginning of his presidency. However, despite his criticism, withdrawing the US from NATO would require a two-thirds Senate majority or legislative action, a challenging prospect considering NATO's widespread support among American lawmakers.

While a formal withdrawal seems unlikely, Trump can explore other measures. The US is not compelled to provide military assistance to allies under attack, as stipulated in NATO's Article 5. Moreover, there is speculation that Trump might reallocate the 84,000 American troops currently stationed in Europe, potentially reshaping US military strategy on the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)