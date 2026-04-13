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Tensions Surge: Iran and U.S. Clash Over Critical Maritime Corridor

Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali warns of imminent hikes in fuel prices due to escalating regional conflicts. U.S. President Trump announces a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following failed negotiations with Iran, signaling increased tensions and potential disruptions in global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:30 IST
Tensions Surge: Iran and U.S. Clash Over Critical Maritime Corridor
Iran's Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Amid rising tensions, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has issued a stark warning about the potential global energy market disruptions caused by ongoing regional conflicts. During a conversation with ANI, Fathali highlighted Iran's readiness to face any scenario as fuel prices threaten to spike.

Fathali accused the Zionist regime of attempting to involve the United States in the conflict, emphasizing the disturbances in petroleum pricing. He mentioned the development of a navigation protocol for the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy corridor, as security concerns mount.

As tensions reached new heights, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following unsuccessful U.S.-Iranian diplomatic talks. This move aims to intercept vessels that have paid transit fees to Tehran, potentially heightening global energy market disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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