High Seas Standoff: U.S. Naval Blockade Tightens Grip on Iran

No ships have bypassed the U.S. naval blockade preventing access to Iran's ports, the military reported. This follows six vessels turning back in compliance with U.S. directives.

The blockade, initiated Monday, targets inbound and outbound traffic to Iranian ports, affecting Gulf, and Gulf of Oman areas. Over a dozen U.S. warships ensure compliance.

Humanitarian shipments are exempt but subject to inspection. Oil prices rose past $100 per barrel as the blockade raises uncertainties in the critical shipping route.