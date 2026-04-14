High Seas Standoff: U.S. Naval Blockade Tightens Grip on Iran
A U.S. naval blockade has halted all maritime traffic to and from Iran after peace talks collapsed. With over 10,000 personnel and numerous vessels enforcing the blockade, no ships have bypassed the blockade so far. The situation has affected global oil prices, emphasizing geopolitical tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:39 IST
No ships have bypassed the U.S. naval blockade preventing access to Iran's ports, the military reported. This follows six vessels turning back in compliance with U.S. directives.
The blockade, initiated Monday, targets inbound and outbound traffic to Iranian ports, affecting Gulf, and Gulf of Oman areas. Over a dozen U.S. warships ensure compliance.
Humanitarian shipments are exempt but subject to inspection. Oil prices rose past $100 per barrel as the blockade raises uncertainties in the critical shipping route.
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