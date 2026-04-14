Diplomatic Tensions: Israeli and Lebanese Envoys Meet to Address Middle East Crisis

WASHINGTON/JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, April 14 (Reuters) - In a significant diplomatic meeting, Israeli and Lebanese envoys gathered in Washington on Tuesday amid Israel's continuing campaign against Hezbollah.

The meeting underscored stark differences, with Israel dismissing discussions on a ceasefire and insisting on disarming Hezbollah. The talks occur during heightened tensions in the Middle East, fueled by a fragile ceasefire including the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The high-level gathering aimed to address regional security and promote peace, all amidst broader concerns over global energy supplies and economic impacts. Key figures, including top U.S. diplomats and ambassadors, participated, highlighting the meeting's significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)