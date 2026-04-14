North Korea's Missile Test and Military Prowess
North Korea tested strategic cruise and anti-warship missiles on Sunday to assess the operational efficiency of its destroyer Choe Hyon. The test was observed by leader Kim Jong Un, along with senior defense officials and naval commanders, as reported by state media KCNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 02:46 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea has conducted another test of its strategic cruise and anti-warship missiles.
This latest trial was a part of operational efficiency assessments for the destroyer Choe Hyon, as reported by the state media outlet KCNA.
Notably, the test was observed by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, surrounded by high-ranking defense officials and naval commanders, underscoring the country's ongoing military developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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