Trump Dismisses Iran's Toll Imposition Threat on Strait of Hormuz

In a strong statement made aboard Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed any possibility of Iran imposing tolls on the passage of ships through the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Responding to reporters on Friday, Trump confidently stated, 'they're not going to be tolls,' outright denying Iran's authority to levy any charges. The crucial waterway remains a focal point of international attention, with any disruptions posing significant global economic risks.

Trump's declaration follows Iranian announcements suggesting they might eschew traditional fees for a new framework based on security coordination. Ebrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran's National Security Committee, informed Al Jazeera that legislation is being considered to instate fees associated with 'securing the strait,' rather than standard transit charges. This indicates an impending elevation of Iran's governance over the passage, allowing vessels only under coordination with Iranian forces.

Rezaei underscored that 'hostile military vessels,' notably from the U.S. and Israel, would be denied access entirely. 'Friendly' ships would still be permitted, following prior arrangements with Iranian authorities. Concurrently, diplomatic discussions continue between the U.S. and Iran to cease hostilities in West Asia, as the recent cease-fire agreement draws near its end, set to expire on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)