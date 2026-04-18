India Condemns Attack on French UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

India issued a strong condemnation following an attack on French UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon, highlighting its role in global peacekeeping and urging accountability from the Lebanese authorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences for the fallen peacekeeper and called for an immediate investigation, emphasizing that the incident involved non-state actors reportedly linked to Hizbullah.

UNIFIL condemned the deliberate attack, noting the critical role of peacekeepers in explosive ordnance disposal, and urged the Lebanese government to swiftly find and prosecute those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)