Russian drone attack kills boy, father, grandmother in Ukraine's Sumy region, prosecutors say
A Russian drone attack in Ukraine's Sumy region killed a 13-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father, while injuring his mother and two siblings.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian drone attack killed three members of one family, including a 13-year-old boy, in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, regional prosecutors said on Monday.
The boy's 36-year-old father and 73-year-old grandmother were killed, while his mother and two siblings were injured in the attack, which occurred close to 4:50 a.m. (0150 GMT) local time, the prosecutors said.
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