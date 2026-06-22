Russian drone attack kills boy, father, grandmother in Ukraine's Sumy region, prosecutors say

A Russian Drone Attack Killed Three Members Of One Family

​A ​Russian ‌drone attack ​killed three members ‌of one family, including a 13-year-old boy, ‌in Ukraine's northern ‌Sumy region, regional prosecutors said on ⁠Monday.

The ​boy's ⁠36-year-old father and ⁠73-year-old grandmother were killed, ​while his mother and ⁠two siblings ⁠were ​injured in the attack, which ⁠occurred close to 4:50 ⁠a.m. (0150 ⁠GMT) local time, the prosecutors ‌said.