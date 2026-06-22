Russian drone attack kills boy, father, grandmother in Ukraine's Sumy region, prosecutors say

A Russian drone attack in Ukraine's Sumy region killed a 13-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father, while injuring his mother and two siblings.

Reuters | A Russian Drone Attack Killed Three Members Of One Family | Updated: 22-06-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 11:21 IST
Russian drone attack kills boy, father, grandmother in Ukraine's Sumy region, prosecutors say
A passenger bus after drone strike in Sumy (Image Credit: Telegram/UkraineNationalPolice)
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A ​Russian ‌drone attack ​killed three members ‌of one family, including a 13-year-old boy, ‌in Ukraine's northern ‌Sumy region, regional prosecutors said on ⁠Monday.

The ​boy's ⁠36-year-old father and ⁠73-year-old grandmother were killed, ​while his mother and ⁠two siblings ⁠were ​injured in the attack, which ⁠occurred close to 4:50 ⁠a.m. (0150 ⁠GMT) local time, the prosecutors ‌said.

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