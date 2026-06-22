One killed, three injured as Russia hits Odesa region with Iskander missile, governor says
A person was killed and three injured in Ukraine's Odesa region after Russia launched an Iskander ballistic missile, causing a fire at an agricultural facility.
- Country:
- Ukraine
One person was killed and three injured after Russia hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region with an Iskander ballistic missile on Sunday evening, Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on Telegram.
He said vehicles and fuel storage tanks caught fire after the strike hit an agricultural facility in the Odesa district.
Reuters could not independently verify the details.
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