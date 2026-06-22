One killed, three injured as Russia hits Odesa region with Iskander missile, governor says

One Person Was Killed And Three Injured After Russia Hit Ukraines Southern Odesa Region With An Iskander Ballistic Missile On Sunday Evening

​One ​person ‌was killed and ​three injured after ‌Russia hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region with ‌an Iskander ballistic missile ‌on Sunday evening, Oleh Kiper, the regional ⁠governor, ​said ⁠on Telegram.

He said vehicles ⁠and fuel storage tanks ​caught fire after the ⁠strike hit an agricultural ⁠facility ​in the Odesa district.

Reuters ⁠could not independently verify ⁠the ⁠details.