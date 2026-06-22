One killed, three injured as Russia hits Odesa region with Iskander missile, governor says

A person was killed and three injured in Ukraine's Odesa region after Russia launched an Iskander ballistic missile, causing a fire at an agricultural facility.

Reuters | One Person Was Killed And Three Injured After Russia Hit Ukraines Southern Odesa Region With An Iskander Ballistic Missile On Sunday Evening | Updated: 22-06-2026 04:06 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 04:06 IST
One killed, three injured as Russia hits Odesa region with Iskander missile, governor says
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

​One ​person ‌was killed and ​three injured after ‌Russia hit Ukraine's southern Odesa region with ‌an Iskander ballistic missile ‌on Sunday evening, Oleh Kiper, the regional ⁠governor, ​said ⁠on Telegram.

He said vehicles ⁠and fuel storage tanks ​caught fire after the ⁠strike hit an agricultural ⁠facility ​in the Odesa district.

Reuters ⁠could not independently verify ⁠the ⁠details.

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