Switzerland welcomes "constructive progress" made in US-Iran talks, affirms readiness to "support this process"

"Switzerland has taken note of the joint statement issued on 22 June by Qatar and Pakistan, the mediators between the United States and Iran in the context of the conflict in the Middle East," the statement read.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 14:02 IST
Switzerland welcomes "constructive progress" made in US-Iran talks, affirms readiness to "support this process"
The meeting room at the Burgenstock resort overlooking Lake Lucerne in Obburgen, near Lucerne, Switzerland (Photo/Swiss Foreign Ministry). Image Credit: ANI

The facilitator of the technical talks between the US and Iran regarding the 14-point MoU, Switzerland, on Monday, welcomed the decisions announced in the joint statement by the mediators, Qatar and Pakistan, and expressed readiness to "support this process" further. In an official statement, the Swiss Foreign Ministry welcomed the "constructive progress" made during the first session of negotiations at Burgenstock.

"Switzerland has taken note of the joint statement issued on 22 June by Qatar and Pakistan, the mediators between the United States and Iran in the context of the conflict in the Middle East," the statement read. "Switzerland, in its role as facilitator, welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," it added.

Switzerland hailed the establishment of a high-level committee, calling it a "positive step" for the next phase of negotiations. The Ministry expressed particular optimism over the announcement of a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. "Switzerland welcomes the establishment of a high-level committee by the parties on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding. This is a positive step, which will help to structure the next phase of the political and technical process. Switzerland particularly welcomes the agreement on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days. This roadmap creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of technical discussions," the statement read.

The Ministry further expressed its commitment towards facilitating the negotiation process in the next phases as well. "Switzerland remains ready to support this process, in line with its tradition of good offices. Our aim is that our diplomacy contributes to de-escalation, stability and peace," it said.

This comes after the first session of high-level talks between Iran and the United States under the framework of the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded on Sunday (local time) at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock, with mediators Qatar and Pakistan announcing "encouraging progress" and a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days. The joint statement posted by Qatar and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday informed that the summit was conducted in a "positive and constructive atmosphere", resulting in the creation of a mechanism for technical negotiations.

According to the statement, the US and Iran agreed to establish a High-Level Committee that will provide political oversight of the mediation process. Chief negotiators--JD Vance for the United States and Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf for Iran--will regularly report to the committee while leading working groups focused on nuclear issues, sanctions, and a monitoring and dispute resolution mechanism to support implementation of the MoU. "The High Level Committee has agreed upon a roadmap towards reaching a final deal within 60 days, laying the foundation for the immediate commencement of further technical talks," the statement said.

The parties also agreed to establish a direct communication line during the negotiation period. The statement said, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz." Additionally, a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

The statement said that technical discussions are set to continue throughout the week at the Burgenstock resort, covering all outstanding issues. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
2
Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia extends fuel excise relief to ease household cost pressures

Australia
3
Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

Golf-Clark builds six-stroke lead heading into US Open final round

United States
4
Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repairs

Trump, blaming alleged vandals, says Washington Reflecting Pool needs repair...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026