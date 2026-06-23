Water crisis deepens at Rawalpindi-Islamabad border as residents accuse authorities of Inaction

A severe water crisis has gripped 14 localities along the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border in Pakistan after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) revoked No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 20 tube wells and water borings that had been operating with official approval, The Express Tribune reported.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 13:28 IST
Water crisis deepens at Rawalpindi-Islamabad border as residents accuse authorities of Inaction
Representative Image (File Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

A severe water crisis has gripped 14 localities along the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border in Pakistan after the Capital Development Authority (CDA) revoked No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for 20 tube wells and water borings that had been operating with official approval, The Express Tribune reported. According to The Express Tribune, residents of areas stretching from Faizabad to Koral Chowk have been left without water for the past three days, forcing families to struggle for basic drinking water. Women, children and elderly residents have taken to the streets in protest, accusing authorities of failing to address the worsening humanitarian situation.

The Express Tribune reported that the sudden closure of the tube wells has disrupted water supply in Rahmatabad, Ghareebabad Blocks A, B, C and D, Gulrez, Jabbar Colony, Banaras Colony, Dhoke Chaudhrian, Mumtaz Colony, Nayyar Colony, Chaklala, Dhoke Munshi and several adjoining settlements. Residents were seen carrying containers in search of water as the shortage intensified. The crisis has also led to a sharp rise in the cost of private water tankers. According to The Express Tribune, small tankers are now being sold for Pakistani Rs 2,500 while larger ones cost Pakistani Rs 3,500, placing an additional financial burden on already struggling families. Local philanthropists have stepped in by collecting donations to arrange free water tankers, while residents alleged that both the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and the district administration remained largely absent during the crisis.

As reported by The Express Tribune, the CDA also revoked NOCs for 15 WASA-operated tube wells and shut down four community-managed wells established during former president Pervez Musharraf's tenure with support from international development partners. Residents claimed these facilities had provided affordable water for decades before authorities confiscated their equipment and cancelled permits without ensuring an alternative supply. According to the report, protesters warned they would stage sit-ins outside the offices of the commissioner, deputy commissioner and WASA if water services are not restored within 24 hours. Residents have appealed to the prime minister and other senior officials for immediate intervention, saying government agencies have failed to protect citizens' access to a basic necessity. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

Mashatile Promotes South Africa at China Supply Chain Expo

South Africa
2
Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncertainty?

Will Deeper Trade Ties Help Bangladesh and Malaysia Navigate Economic Uncert...

Malaysia
3
WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

WRAPUP 1-US-Iran talks go into Day 2 after Trump threats, Hormuz closure

United States
4
USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

USDA reports three new cases of screwworm, bringing total to 15

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bosses in India's Gig Economy: AI, Apps and Worker Rights

Rwanda’s Export Challenge: IMF Urges Reforms to Unlock Growth and Cut Trade Gaps

Agriculture’s Make-or-Break Moment: Feed 10 Billion People Without Burning the Planet

The Silent Pandemic Is Already Here: Antibiotic Resistance Is Rewiring Global Health

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026