'India is a country we trust': Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan hails Indian community, welcomes PM Modi in Melbourne

Victoria Premier Jacinta Allan on Thursday described India as "a country we trust" and underscored the deep people-to-people ties between India and the Australian state, saying the Indian community is "part of who we are" in Victoria. Addressing the Indian diaspora at the community event during the visit of PM Modi to Australia, Allan said Victoria deeply values its partnership with India and welcomed Indian students, businesses, families and ideas.

"Mr Modi, I do invite you to take this message back home with you to India. Victoria respects India. We value your people. We welcome your students, your businesses, your families, your ideas. In Victoria, the Indian community is not just accepted, they are part of who we are," Allan said. Highlighting the growing strategic and economic relationship with India, the Victoria Premier said, "India is not just a country we trade with, it is a country we trust."

In a strong message to the Indian diaspora, Allan said members of the community need not choose between their Indian identity and their place in Victoria. "Let me say this to Victoria's great, strong Indian community who are here tonight. You are welcome here. Your children never have to choose between being proudly Indian and proudly Victorian. Because in this state, you can be both," she said.

"Here in Victoria, you can be whoever you want to be, yet stay who you are," Allan added. Welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Melbourne, Allan thanked him for visiting Victoria and acknowledged the role played by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in elevating bilateral ties.

"Prime Minister Modi, thank you. Thank you for honouring Melbourne and Victoria with your visit. Prime Minister Albanese, thank you for your leadership, which has strengthened Australia's relationship with the world's biggest democracy," she said. Her remarks came during a high-profile community event attended by the two Prime Ministers and members of the Indian diaspora, reflecting the growing importance of people-to-people ties as a key pillar of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Ahead of the programme, PM Modi also met several members of the Indian community in Australia. Around 30 thousand people have gathered to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to address the Indian diaspora at a community event. The gathering is perhaps the largest such to ever happen in Australia by any leader.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a high-level summit with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne on Thursday, marking a significant expansion of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP). The visit resulted in 18 landmark outcomes, reinforcing ties across defense, energy, critical technology, and trade. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Australia has seen 18 major outcomes spanning defence, maritime security, energy, critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation, significantly expanding the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. (ANI)