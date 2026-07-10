Nepal's Government Under Fire Amid Controversy Over Self-Immolation Incident

The Balen Shah-led Nepal government faces scrutiny after a 25-year-old motorcyclist allegedly self-immolated due to police fines. The incident has sparked parliamentary debate, public protests, and raised questions about the government's handling of issues impacting economically vulnerable citizens. A committee has been formed to investigate the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:54 IST
Nepal's Government Under Fire Amid Controversy Over Self-Immolation Incident
Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Nepal government, under the leadership of Balen Shah, is facing mounting criticism following an incident in which a 25-year-old motorcyclist allegedly set himself on fire. The event occurred near the Department of Passports in the national capital, and it has ignited heated discussions from both opposition and ruling party lawmakers.

Basana Thapa, an opposition lawmaker from the Nepali Congress, criticized the government's silence on the matter, linking it to larger mishandling of issues concerning evicted squatters and economically vulnerable populations. She urged Prime Minister Balendra Shah to address citizens' needs for justice, job creation, and good governance.

The young man's tragic action has prompted a broader debate about the struggles faced by self-employed youth in Nepal. Lawmakers are calling for accountability and an investigation has been commissioned to explore the involvement of local police and governmental policies leading up to the incident.

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