Tripura Boosts Farmer Welfare with New Paddy Procurement Drive

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the Rabi paddy procurement drive for the Kharif Marketing Season 2025-26 at the Kakraban Agriculture Sub-Division in the Gomati district on Friday. This initiative, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enables the state government to purchase paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs 2,369 per quintal, aiming to ensure fair prices and support farmers' socio-economic well-being.

Addressing attendees, Chief Minister Saha emphasized the state's dedication to providing fair compensation for farmers while fostering agricultural growth and rural prosperity. He underscored the government's continual focus on improving farmers' livelihoods through various farmer-centric schemes and welfare initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and incomes for sustainable rural development.

The launch signifies the commencement of the Rabi paddy procurement process, reinforcing Tripura's commitment to the welfare and economic empowerment of farmers. Earlier the same day, CM Saha also inaugurated the new TIME Hospital on the outskirts of Agartala, highlighting the state’s commitment to healthcare advancement through public-private sector cooperation.