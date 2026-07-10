Sinner Shatters Djokovic's Record Pursuit in Wimbledon Showdown

Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Ended Novak Djokovics Latest Bid To Claim A Record Th Grand Slam Title In Ruthless Fashion With A Win To Reach The Wimbledon Final On Friday The Searing Temperatures Of Previous Days Dipped For The Days Second Semifinal But Sinner Turned Up The Heat On The Yearold Djokovic Who Barely Laid A Glove On The Italian Sinner Will Bid For A Fifth Grand Slam Title On Sunday Against Germanys Alexander Zverev Who Ended The Dream Run Of British Wildcard Arthur Fery Earlier On Centre Court For Djokovic It Was A Fifth Loss In His Last Six Grand Slam Semifinals And The Clock Is Ticking For The Serb And His Hopes Of Moving Ahead Of Margaret Court On The Alltime List For Most Major Titles In The History Of The Sport The Centre Court Crowd

In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Jannik Sinner decisively ended Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory in the Wimbledon semi-final.

Despite cooler temperatures, Sinner maintained the heat on the 39-year-old Djokovic, delivering a masterclass in serving and groundstrokes.

The seventh seed's commanding performance marks yet another Grand Slam final for Sinner, who praises Djokovic's legacy while eyeing his own path to glory against Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.