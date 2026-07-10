Sinner Shatters Djokovic's Record Pursuit in Wimbledon Showdown
Defending champion Jannik Sinner defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets to end Djokovic's bid for a 25th Grand Slam title, advancing to the Wimbledon final. Sinner, who showed dominant form, will face Alexander Zverev in the final, as Djokovic faces his fifth loss in six Grand Slam semi-finals.
In a remarkable display of skill and composure, Jannik Sinner decisively ended Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory in the Wimbledon semi-final.
Despite cooler temperatures, Sinner maintained the heat on the 39-year-old Djokovic, delivering a masterclass in serving and groundstrokes.
The seventh seed's commanding performance marks yet another Grand Slam final for Sinner, who praises Djokovic's legacy while eyeing his own path to glory against Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.