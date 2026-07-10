AI Enthusiasm Boosts Wall Street Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions
Wall Street indices rose as investors maintained optimism surrounding AI, despite tensions between the U.S. and Iran. SK Hynix's 14% jump in its Nasdaq debut highlighted a strong appetite for AI-related stocks. Oil prices fell slightly, and the Japanese yen strengthened, while U.S. dollar remained stable.
Wall Street indices climbed on Friday as investor enthusiasm for AI persisted despite ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all showed gains, signaling continued optimism in tech-driven sectors.
South Korea's SK Hynix marked a significant presence on U.S. markets as its shares soared 14% during its Nasdaq debut. This reflects a robust investor interest in AI supply chains, as demonstrated by the formidable $26.5 billion raised. Meanwhile, oil prices edged down amid uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-Iran ceasefire status.
In currency markets, the Japanese yen gained strength following remarks from Katayama, while the U.S. dollar saw minimal movement as investors awaited interest rate direction. The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose slightly, indicating cautious investor outlooks.
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