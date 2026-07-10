Tripura Boosts Farmer Prosperity with New Paddy Procurement Drive

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the Rabi Marketing Season's paddy procurement at the Kakraban Agriculture Sub-Division. The initiative, supported by Prime Minister Modi, ensures fair prices for farmers, boosting their socio-economic status. The state also focuses on strengthening healthcare with new facilities in Agartala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 23:58 IST
Tripura Boosts Farmer Prosperity with New Paddy Procurement Drive
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated an ambitious paddy procurement initiative for the Rabi Marketing Season at Kakraban Agriculture Sub-Division, aiming to empower local farmers through the assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. Under the initiative, set for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26, farmers are guaranteed Rs 2,369 per quintal, as part of the state government's effort to bolster their economic stability.

The Chief Minister, during his address, underlined the government’s dedication to delivering fair returns to farmers, underscoring the strategic importance of agriculture in the state's developmental agenda. This procurement program is indicative of a broader governmental strategy focused on enhancing rural prosperity and facilitating sustainable agricultural development through various welfare initiatives and schemes designed to elevate farmers' livelihoods.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Saha inaugurated the TIME Hospital at Kuripukur near Agartala, marking a step forward in the state’s healthcare enhancement efforts. He stressed the importance of both public and private sector roles in ensuring quality healthcare services for Tripura's citizens, reflecting a multi-pronged approach to infrastructure growth.

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