Bahrain Thwarts Iranian Aerial Threats, Ensures National Security

In a decisive move to protect its sovereignty and civilian safety, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) declared that it has effectively intercepted numerous Iranian missile and drone assaults. The BDF's air defence systems demonstrated high combat readiness, neutralizing threats that targeted civilians and private properties in Bahrain.

According to a statement from the Bahrain News Agency, the BDF remains vigilant and fully prepared to counter any further aggression. The General Command emphasized the importance of public caution in dealing with debris following these attacks and urged the immediate reporting of any suspicious items.

The BDF criticized Iran's systematic use of missiles and drones as a blatant breach of international humanitarian law, underscoring the kingdom's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining peace.