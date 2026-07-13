Bahrain Thwarts Iranian Aerial Threats, Ensures National Security

The Bahrain Defence Force successfully intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks, emphasizing their readiness to shield civilians from ongoing threats. Bahrain urges public vigilance, highlighting the violations of international law by Iranian actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:54 IST
Bahrain Thwarts Iranian Aerial Threats, Ensures National Security
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive move to protect its sovereignty and civilian safety, the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) declared that it has effectively intercepted numerous Iranian missile and drone assaults. The BDF's air defence systems demonstrated high combat readiness, neutralizing threats that targeted civilians and private properties in Bahrain.

According to a statement from the Bahrain News Agency, the BDF remains vigilant and fully prepared to counter any further aggression. The General Command emphasized the importance of public caution in dealing with debris following these attacks and urged the immediate reporting of any suspicious items.

The BDF criticized Iran's systematic use of missiles and drones as a blatant breach of international humanitarian law, underscoring the kingdom's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and maintaining peace.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Tragedy on the Euphrates: Ferry Collision Claims Young Lives

Global
3
Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Iran Clash Over Hormuz

Global
4
Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Shifting Political Tides: Analyzing Anwar Ibrahim's Coalition Defeat

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

AI-Powered Learning Delivers Better Skills, But Teacher Readiness Determines Real Impact, Study Finds

From Poverty to Prevention: Global Efforts Rise to Eliminate the Silent Threat of Noma

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026