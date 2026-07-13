Pentagon and Justice Department Join Forces Against Media Leaks

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Pentagon have set up a joint task force to locate and prosecute unauthorized disclosures to the media. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has delegated authority to the War Department's Office of General Counsel for media leak investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 20:09 IST
Pentagon and Justice Department Join Forces Against Media Leaks
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  • United States

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Pentagon have collaborated to form a joint task force aimed at identifying and prosecuting unauthorized leaks to the media. This strategic move highlights the administration's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the initiative, granting expansive powers to the War Department's Office of General Counsel. This delegation empowers the office to request and gather all necessary information and support for media leak investigations across the entire department.

Through a video message posted on X, Hegseth emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality in the face of potential security threats, ensuring that the justice system will hold accountable those responsible for unauthorized disclosures.

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