Tensions Surge as Trump Declares Major Iranian Leadership Loss

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran's top military command has been devastated following US-Israeli operations. Trump specifically mentioned the incapacitation of Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming he's '90% gone,' amidst increasing confrontations over the weekend.

This proclamation comes as Trump revealed plans on Fox News to impose a maritime blockade on Iran and levy fees on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz to secure passage, a proposal that sparked immediate retaliation from Tehran. He asserted that Iran's military capabilities have been thoroughly dismantled.

Elaborating on the leadership crisis, Trump underlined the elimination of Iran's key military figures, including Ali Khamenei, during the initial US-Israeli bombing raids. The turmoil coincides with revived missile strikes between Washington and Tehran, further complicating an already volatile geopolitical landscape.

Trump's announcement to enforce an 'Iranian blockade' includes a 20% tariff on international shipping using the Strait, a strategic outlet for global trade. Countering this, Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, rebuffed the fiscal demands and emphasized Tehran's historical role as the guardian of the waterway.

While both nations vie for control over the Hormuz Strait—a vital corridor for global energy supplies—the rhetorical sparring highlights the fragile peace in the Gulf, as diplomatic hostility gives way to an escalating military confrontation.